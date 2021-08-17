Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GDYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

