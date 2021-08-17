GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.50. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

