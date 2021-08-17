Grumpy.finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3,764.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Grumpy.finance has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $532,045.27 and $3,764.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015983 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00884939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00157181 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,642,366,558,931 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.