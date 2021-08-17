Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 176,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.66. 56,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,765. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $22.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%.
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.