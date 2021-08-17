Guggenheim Raises Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $36.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 29.50.
OTLY traded down 0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.69. 215,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,530. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 16.27 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
