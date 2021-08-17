Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.60

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 48521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 5.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

