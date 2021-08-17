GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 4,401 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 360.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,545,000 after buying an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

GPC opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.