GWM Advisors LLC Buys 14,550 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 93.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 43.1% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.