GWM Advisors LLC Buys 2,396 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYF. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

