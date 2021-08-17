GWM Advisors LLC Buys 4,401 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 25.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

GPC stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.87. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

