GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

