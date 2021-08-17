GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,648 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.