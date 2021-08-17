GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,474 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Southern Copper by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Southern Copper by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 7.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper stock opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.33. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

