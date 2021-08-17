GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $243.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $249.71.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock worth $32,241,302. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

