GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $102,833.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,635.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

