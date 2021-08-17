GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 463.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total value of $1,731,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.68, for a total transaction of $262,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,980.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $243.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $249.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

