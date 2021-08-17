GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.34.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

