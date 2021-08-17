GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,892,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $10,131,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $7,052,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 488.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.