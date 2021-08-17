GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,993 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,599,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,511,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.88.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

