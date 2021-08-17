GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 217,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.331 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.