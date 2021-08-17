GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 6,645 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 49,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 172,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,766,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 99.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,084,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

