GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.94.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

