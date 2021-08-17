GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,032 Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 2,068.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

ARKQ stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a one year low of $52.63 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.10.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.