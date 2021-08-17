GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,254 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.66 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.98.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,600 shares of company stock worth $19,610,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.