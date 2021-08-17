GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,271 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 82.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

