GWM Advisors LLC Sells 9,737 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,737 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,961.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,229,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,675 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

