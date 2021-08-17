GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIL. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $338,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

BIL stock opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.45 and a 12-month high of $91.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.47.

