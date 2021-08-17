GWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 266.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $405,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

