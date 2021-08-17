Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,056 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,984,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,016. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

