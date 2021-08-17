Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Top Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

