Handshake (HNS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $759,264.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Handshake has a market cap of $86.95 million and $759,264.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,793.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.71 or 0.06913023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.57 or 0.01455591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.72 or 0.00385899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00147662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.15 or 0.00583382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.63 or 0.00359508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.33 or 0.00330457 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 413,820,074 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

