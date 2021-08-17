Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.27. 484,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.13. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $163.57 and a 12 month high of $271.79.

