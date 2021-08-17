Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/6/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

8/6/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.79. 24,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,292. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $220,430.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,941. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.