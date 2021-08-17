Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $153.53 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $153.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

