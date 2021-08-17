Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

