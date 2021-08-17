Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

