Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,611 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.6% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

