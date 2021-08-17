Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 36.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,418 shares of company stock worth $4,422,328. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $63.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

