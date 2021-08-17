Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROP opened at $485.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $476.17. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price objective (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

