Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 60.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $20,803,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $2,303,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $213.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.92. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

