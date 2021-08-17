Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $8.05 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 37.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $207.19 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.90.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,092 shares of company stock worth $8,509,419. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

