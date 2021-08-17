Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $9.39 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK opened at $265.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.08. The company has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

