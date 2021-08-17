Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $194.96 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.63.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

