Hartford Investment Management Co. Makes New $6.20 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 279.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan bought 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.46.

TEL stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $153.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.64. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

