Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 17,083 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $908,783,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $155.56 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

