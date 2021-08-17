Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $343.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

