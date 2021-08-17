Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,779,000 after buying an additional 389,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 116.9% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 455,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,706,000 after purchasing an additional 245,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 49.3% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 568,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,281,000 after purchasing an additional 187,674 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

HCA stock opened at $246.31 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $255.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

