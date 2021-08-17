Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,547 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

