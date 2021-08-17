Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

