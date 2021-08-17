Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,534 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $151.93 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.06.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.